Four arrested on suspicion of murder in Bradford

7 July 2019, 08:10 | Updated: 7 July 2019, 08:11

Mohammed Feazon Ayaz

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in Bradford.

It's after 20 year old Mohammed Mohammed Feazan Ayaz was found dead in the road on Saffron Drive on the morning of Monday 1 July. 

Three men aged 19, 20 and 30 and a 16 year old boy have all been arrested and remain in custody. Police say they are investigating a number of locations over the weekend. 

A 34 year old man, who was arrested earlier this week, has been released with no further action. 

 

