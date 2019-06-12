Four jailed for murder of Sheffield man

Four men have been jailed for a combined total of 72 years for the murder of a dad of three in Sheffield.

Jarvin Blake, who was 22, was stabbed in the heart in the street and left to die in an attack on Brackley Street in March 2018. He died in hospital a short time later.

Jarvin's 24 year old was also attacked and seriously injured but has fully recovered.

Caine Gray, 27, of Treetown Crescent, Rotherham has been jailed for life for murder, and will serve a minimum of 19 years.

Lewis Barker, 27, of North Hill Road, Sheffield, who pleaded guilty to murder, has been jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 23 years.

Devon Walker, 25, of Ellesmere Road North, Sheffield, has also received an extended sentence of 15 years for manslaughter. In addition, Walker was jailed for one year, to run concurrently, for the assault against Mr Blake’s friend.

Josiah Foster, 26, of Wordsworth Crescent, Sheffield, has been handed an extended sentence of 15 years for manslaughter.