Girl robbed at knife point in Doncaster

A 16 year old girl has been robbed at knife point in Doncaster town centre.

It happened at around 10pm on Monday 17 June as the girl was walking near to the B&M tunnels at the Interchange.

The girl was approached from behind by a man who threatened her with a knife and took the victim's iPhone.

PC Chris Beaumont, investigating, said: "This incident has left the victim shocked and incredibly shaken. Straight after, she approached a man and a woman nearby and we would like to trace and speak to this couple, as they may be able to provide valuable information.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, in connection to the matter, and currently remains in custody."