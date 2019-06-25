High heart attack risk for female smokers under 50

25 June 2019, 12:29 | Updated: 25 June 2019, 12:30

Quit Smoking

Researchers in Sheffield are claiming young women who smoke face the highest risk of having a major heart attack.

Authors compiled data for all patients in South Yorkshire who had suffered Heart Attacks between January 2009 and July 2014. That was 3,343.

Researchers have previously identified smoking as a cause of Heart Attacks in nearly 50 percent of all cases. However, none have quantified and compared the incidence associated with smoking between genders and within different age groups.

The percentage who were current smokers was similar between genders, with 46.8 percent of female patients and 47.6 percent of male patients.

They found that smoking increases Heart Attacks risk in all patients, regardless of age or gender; however, the risk is higher in females compared to males at all ages. The largest relative risk difference between men and women smokers was in the 50-64 years old group, but the highest risk increase in both genders was in the 18-49 years group-the youngest group.

Female smokers in this age group had a greater than 13 times higher risk of Heart Attacks compared to their non-smoking female contemporaries. Young male smokers had an 8.6 times increased risk.

The authors of the study proposed several possible reasons why, including that smoking may lower levels of serum estrogen. Estrogens, can have protective effects against buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances within artery walls that can restrict blood flow.

The researchers said it is highly likely that smoking perpetuates some of these events and imposes a greater increase risk for women.

However, researchers also found it is possible to substantially reverse the risk by quitting smoking.

"Our study found that smoking cessation, regardless of age or gender, reduces STEMI risk to that of a never smoker, possibly within a month," said Ever Grech, MD, senior author of the study and consultant interventional cardiologist and TAVI lead at South Yorkshire Cardiothoracic Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield, U.K.

"Patients who smoke merit encouragement to give up their habit, and this study adds quantitative evidence to the massive benefits of doing so."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Botox-maker Allergan bought by Abbvie for £49.5bn

UK & World

Mark Scott

Hull rapist jailed

Local News

Rafael Nadal criticises Wimbledon seeding system

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Confession Tapes series two is on Netflix now

Who is 'Kayak killer' Angelika Graswald? The true story behind Netflix's Confession Tapes

TV & Movies

Love Island girls will be moving

This year's Casa Amor bombshell sees the Love Island GIRLS head to the second villa

TV & Movies

Joe still insists that there is a future for him and Lucie Donlan

Joe Garratt responds to Lucie’s ‘surfer guy’ comment after he was booted out the Love Island villa

TV & Movies

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have gone public with their relationship on Instagram.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson’s relationship: Is the Love Island star dating the Celebs Go Dating hunk?

Celebrities

The Lion King will be back on our screens in July 2019

What is The Lion King remake UK release date, what's the trailer and who's in the cast with Beyoncé?

TV & Movies

Jamie Redknapp is reportedly single again

Has Jamie Redknapp split from girlfriend Lizzie Bowden and when was he married to Louise?

Celebrities