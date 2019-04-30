Hit and run in Dewsbury

30 April 2019, 14:18 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 14:19

Police

Police investigating a hit and run in Dewsbury on Sunday think the victim was deliberately targeted.

Officers were called at 4.46pm to Field Street in Ravensthorpe on Sunday to a report of a man with serious injuries.

The victim in his 30s is thought to have been hit by a white BMW X5 car.

He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector Diane Johnson, of Kirklees District CID, said: "We are appealing for witnesses to this incident in which we believe suspects in the car drove at the victim who was targeted by them.

He was seriously injured but is in a stable condition, and we are conducting enquiries to build a fuller picture regarding the nature of this incident."

