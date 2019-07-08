Holidaymakers rescue men from sea in Scarborough

Police have praised the "quick thinking" actions of two holidaymakers from Leeds who rescued a man from the sea in Scarborough.

At around 4.00pm on Saturday 6 July, 28 year old Joe Brook and Dylan Foster who's 18, spotted a man falling from the Harbour car park. The man, in his 40s, fell about 10 feet into the water.

Joe entered the water whilst Dylan guided him towards the man from the shore. They managed to alert nearby lifeguards who also went into the sea to help.

RNLI members from the nearby lifeboat station were on hand to assist, providing first aid and a defibrillator until the ambulance arrived. The casualty remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

His father told police he wished to express his “largest and most sincere gratitude to everyone involved in the rescue”.

PC Jonathan Dillon, of Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, added:

“The two holidaymakers quickly raised the alarm and entered the water alongside lifeguards. Hospital staff and the man’s father are in no doubt that – had it not been for their quick-thinking and selfless actions, along with further rescue assistance from the RNLI lifeboat station staff – his son would certainly not be present with the fighting chance he has today.”