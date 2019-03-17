Homes flooded in West Yorkshire

17 March 2019, 06:29 | Updated: 17 March 2019, 06:39

Flooding in West Yorkshire

There's been flooding in parts of West Yorkshire because of heavy rain yesterday.

Fire crews were called to flooded houses in Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden.   Some trains were cancelled after railway lines flooded.  

The worst flooding was around the Calder Valley and Wharfe Valley.  

A crew from Otley helped a person who had got stuck in their car in Ilkley.

Flood warnings remain in place around parts of Yorkshire this morning.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Our advice is to keep up to date with flood warnings, via the Eye on Calderdale website, The Environment Agency (Yorkshire and North East), local authority websites and social media and Met Office weather updates."

They said they had not had to carry out any evacuations.   

Latest News

See more Latest News

Diggers needed to clear land for graves after Christchurch mosque massacre

UK & World

New Zealand mosque shootings: Suspect's manifesto sent to PM's office minutes before attack

UK & World

Learning disability and autism care deaths 'a national scandal'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News