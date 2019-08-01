Hospital staff striking in Bradford

1 August 2019, 13:27 | Updated: 1 August 2019, 13:28

Unison Logo

Hundreds of hospital staff in Bradford are going on strike for two weeks.

It's in a dispute over plans to outsource their jobs.

Porters, domestics, security and catering staff are taking part. The workers are members of Unison at the Bradford Teaching Hospitals Trust.

They're concerned their pay and pensions will suffer as part of a drive to cut costs, if roles are transferred to a wholly owned subsidiary company being set up by the trust.

The strike follows a week of industrial action in July.

Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: "Staff are taking this action to ensure the NHS keeps its highly motivated and committed workforce together, working for the people of Bradford, not for the directors of a private company.

"It doesn't reflect well on the trust that staff who are proud to be part of the NHS have to take to the streets to convince the trust that patients and staff come before profits."

