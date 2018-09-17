House Prices Go Up In Yorkshire

17 September 2018, 08:42 | Updated: 17 September 2018, 08:45

for sale, rent and to let signs

Home buyers across Britain are being given a widening choice of properties as the "back to school" season gets under way.

That's according to Rightmove, who say that after the quieter holiday period, there has been a 16% jump in new properties coming to market in the first week of September compared with the average over the final three weeks of summer.

Across Britain, asking prices have jumped by 0.7% or £2,088 month-on-month in September.

This has pushed the average price to £304,061 - 1.2% higher than a year ago.

In Yorkshire the annual asking price has grown by 4%.

