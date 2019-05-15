How Mickey and Donald are helping kids with road safety

Some favourite Disney characters are helping teach children about road safety.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck have been added to a set of special edition road signs to mark a new initiative with Disney Junior and road safety charity Brake aimed at teaching young children, aged between 2 and 7, about road safety.

The special signs are being released to inspire schools and nurseries to make their own road safety messages that call on adults to drive safely and are available to download on the Brake website.

The campaign follows research revealing that 82% of parents are concerned about the speed of cars around their children, with 38% saying it has become too dangerous to walk kids to school.

Additionally, 35% are worried that their children don't know the basics of Stop, Look, Listen and Think, with 71% saying they worry about their children running or 'scooting' out on the road.

Dave Nichols, Community Engagement Manager, Brake comments: "Our vision is a world where all children can enjoy safe and healthy journeys, which is why we're always working to improve the safety and welfare of children on UK roads. Teaming up with Disney Junior and Mickey and the Roadster Racers is a fantastic way to help young children and those who care for them raise awareness about being safe on our roads. Having the support of Britain's official road sign designer is a powerful way to have these iconic characters give children a voice and call on grown-ups to drive safely."