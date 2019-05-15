How Mickey and Donald are helping kids with road safety

15 May 2019, 12:02 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 12:05

Disney road sign 2

Some favourite Disney characters are helping teach children about road safety.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck have been added to a set of special edition road signs to mark a new initiative with Disney Junior and road safety charity Brake aimed at teaching young children, aged between 2 and 7, about road safety.

The special signs are being released to inspire schools and nurseries to make their own road safety messages that call on adults to drive safely and are available to download on the Brake website.

Disney road sign

The campaign follows research revealing that 82% of parents are concerned about the speed of cars around their children, with 38% saying it has become too dangerous to walk kids to school.

Additionally, 35% are worried that their children don't know the basics of Stop, Look, Listen and Think, with 71% saying they worry about their children running or 'scooting' out on the road.

Dave Nichols, Community Engagement Manager, Brake comments: "Our vision is a world where all children can enjoy safe and healthy journeys, which is why we're always working to improve the safety and welfare of children on UK roads. Teaming up with Disney Junior and Mickey and the Roadster Racers is a fantastic way to help young children and those who care for them raise awareness about being safe on our roads. Having the support of Britain's official road sign designer is a powerful way to have these iconic characters give children a voice and call on grown-ups to drive safely."

Latest News

See more Latest News

When will we next see Meghan Markle?

This is when we'll next see new mum Meghan Markle

Royals

Carl Beech: Westminster VIP abuse accuser claimed he was abused by Jimmy Savile

UK & World

Man City's possible Champions League ban over financial fair play a step closer

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The new season is right around the corner

When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix and how many episodes has Charlie Brooker written?

TV & Movies

Andrew Scott played the "hot priest" in Fleabag

Who is Andrew Scott? Hot priest in Fleabag and British actor who’s appearing in Black Mirror

TV & Movies

ITV viewers were not happy with last night's show

The Chase viewers left furious as contestant arrogantly dances around the studio

TV & Movies

For only 87p your baby will sleep through the night

Mums rave over 87p bubble bath helps babies sleep through the night

Lifestyle

Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

TV & Movies

Jeremy Kyle has spoken out after the cancellation of his show

'Devastated' Jeremy Kyle speaks for the first time since 'suicide' show axed

TV & Movies