Huddersfield charged by FA for 'sash' kit

9 August 2019, 12:17 | Updated: 9 August 2019, 12:19

Huddersfield Kit

Huddersfield Town have been charged by the Football Association for that 'sash' sponsor kit they wore in the summer.

The club were widely criticised after releasing a kit with the sponsor of a controversial bookies in a 'sash' style on the front of their shirt. This later turned out to be a publicity stunt. 

But the Terriers did wear the shirt in a friendly against Rochdale in July and the logo exceeded FA guidelines of 250 square centimetres. Town and the bookmaker later admitted to the stunt before bringing out a new, sponsor-free kit for the current season.

The shirts were later auctioned off and raised over £30,000 for local charities in the area.

A statement from the FA read:

"Huddersfield Town FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA's Kit and Advertising Regulations. 

"It is alleged that playing kit worn by its first team during a pre-season friendly against Rochdale AFC on 17 July 2019 was in breach of FA Regulation C.2(i). The club has until 16 August 2019 to provide a response."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maids Moreton trial: Ben Field guilty of murdering lover

UK & World

Stuart Outten: Family of stabbed policeman 'incredibly proud' of 'brave' officer

UK & World

Office sidesteps CVA as dozens of store closures loom

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Baptiste is set for another series

Baptiste season 2: When is the release date and who is in the cast?

TV & Movies

The film is currently being produced by Netflix

Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan and Rachel McAdams to star in Netflix film about Eurovision

TV & Movies

The go-karting birthday party cost a pretty penny

Parents furious as mum charges kids £70 to attend her son's birthday party - and demands they feed him

Lifestyle

Barbara Windsor was diagnosed in 2014, but kept the illness private for four years

Barbara Windsor’s husband reveals she forgets where she lives and that they’re married as Alzheimer's worsens

Celebrities

Ricky Martin has shared the first photo of his daughter

Ricky Martin shares first adorable photo of nine-month-old daughter Lucia

Celebrities

We share some delicious and easy spritz recipes to try at home (Stock image)

Six unusual spritz cocktail recipes ideal for summer afternoons

Food & Health