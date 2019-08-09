Huddersfield charged by FA for 'sash' kit

Huddersfield Town have been charged by the Football Association for that 'sash' sponsor kit they wore in the summer.

The club were widely criticised after releasing a kit with the sponsor of a controversial bookies in a 'sash' style on the front of their shirt. This later turned out to be a publicity stunt.

But the Terriers did wear the shirt in a friendly against Rochdale in July and the logo exceeded FA guidelines of 250 square centimetres. Town and the bookmaker later admitted to the stunt before bringing out a new, sponsor-free kit for the current season.

The shirts were later auctioned off and raised over £30,000 for local charities in the area.

A statement from the FA read:

"Huddersfield Town FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA's Kit and Advertising Regulations.

"It is alleged that playing kit worn by its first team during a pre-season friendly against Rochdale AFC on 17 July 2019 was in breach of FA Regulation C.2(i). The club has until 16 August 2019 to provide a response."