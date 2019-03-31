Huddersfield Relegated From Premier League

Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert says he's proud of his players - despite their relegation from the Premier League

The bottom side went down after a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, coupled with wins for Burnley and Southampton.

Huddersfield still have six games to play, but Siewert says they've seen how tight the margins in the top flight can be.

They matched the record for the earliest Premier League relegation, and become only the second team in the Premier League era to be relegated before the end of March. They survived just one day longer than Derby in 2007-08, and equalled their unwanted record of relegation after 32 games.

Jan Siewert says there must now be a thorough review of their season.

The Terriers hit the ground running last season after promotion to the top flight, winning their opening two games and spending the first six weeks in the top half of the table. They dipped into the relegation zone only once last season en route to an eventual 16th-placed finish.

This term, by contrast, they have just three wins and five draws to their name and on only four occasions have they finished a round of games outside the drop zone.

They took only three points from their first 10 games before an overdue first win against fellow strugglers Fulham in November, which was followed by a draw with West Ham and a win over Wolves in their best run of the season.

Eight straight losses followed and despite a draw at Cardiff, popular manager David Wagner left the club by mutual consent on January 14.

Successor Jan Siewert's only win to date came on February 26, once more against Wolves,