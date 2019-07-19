Huddersfield Town admit controversial kit was fake

19 July 2019, 12:31 | Updated: 19 July 2019, 13:57

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have admitted their controversial new kit was a publicity stunt.

The strip had a big sash-style sponsorship on it.

The Sky Bet Championship club were widely criticised for it - and even played a friendly in it against Rochdale on Wednesday.

Today they've revealed it's all part of a marketing campaign called 'Save our Shirts'.

The club say they will play the entire season with no logo on the front of the shirt.

Club Director Sean Jarvis said: "It's been an interesting 48 hours since we revealed the fake kit. We've come under a lot of criticism, but I'm delighted now we've revealed the real kit.

"I have to thank a number of people, including Paddy Power to help make it possible. We're looking forward to getting the kit on sale.

"When I first saw it, it was a bit weird because you're used to seeing sponsors on kits. But our fan-base love it, and for me that's what it's all about. We take pride in the kit and the blue and white stripes that we wear - it looks fantastic.

"Now we've got a kit everyone's proud of people are talking about Huddersfield Town. Maybe initially for the wrong reasons but now for the right reasons.

He said he thought other clubs might do the same: "We've certainly caused a stir with it, I think people are looking at it and taking note. We love the 'Save our Shirts' campaign and we're looking forward to the next 12 months."

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK is set for scorching temperatures next week

UK weather: Temperatures to reach 32 degrees next week as European heatwave swoops in

Weather

Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 Chelsea: Frank Lampard suffers first defeat

Sport

Strong earthquakes strike Athens - 20 years after deadly quake killed hundreds

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Danny and Yewande were coupled up on this series of Love Island

Love Island's Danny Williams reveals that he's been DMing Yewande Biala

TV & Movies

The married couple fell in love with Keneshia (centre)

Kinky married couple become 'throuple' after falling for same woman they met on Tinder

Lifestyle

Miranda is returning to our screens later this year

BBC comedy Miranda set to return to TV for 10th anniversary special later this year

TV & Movies

A mum was fined for taking her kids out of school

Mum fined £800 for taking children out of school to celebrate beating cancer

Lifestyle

Amber has a big decision to make

Who will Amber choose? Body language expert reveals whether the Love Island star will pick Michael or Greg

TV & Movies

Anton's mum already has over 12k followers

Anton's mum has joined Instagram - but awkwardly hasn't followed Belle

TV & Movies