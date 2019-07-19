Huddersfield Town admit controversial kit was fake

Huddersfield Town have admitted their controversial new kit was a publicity stunt.

The strip had a big sash-style sponsorship on it.

The Sky Bet Championship club were widely criticised for it - and even played a friendly in it against Rochdale on Wednesday.

Today they've revealed it's all part of a marketing campaign called 'Save our Shirts'.

The club say they will play the entire season with no logo on the front of the shirt.

Club Director Sean Jarvis said: "It's been an interesting 48 hours since we revealed the fake kit. We've come under a lot of criticism, but I'm delighted now we've revealed the real kit.

"I have to thank a number of people, including Paddy Power to help make it possible. We're looking forward to getting the kit on sale.

"When I first saw it, it was a bit weird because you're used to seeing sponsors on kits. But our fan-base love it, and for me that's what it's all about. We take pride in the kit and the blue and white stripes that we wear - it looks fantastic.

"Now we've got a kit everyone's proud of people are talking about Huddersfield Town. Maybe initially for the wrong reasons but now for the right reasons.

He said he thought other clubs might do the same: "We've certainly caused a stir with it, I think people are looking at it and taking note. We love the 'Save our Shirts' campaign and we're looking forward to the next 12 months."