Hugo Boss store ram raided in Leeds

1 March 2019, 11:45 | Updated: 1 March 2019, 11:46

Leeds City

Police are investigating another ram raid in Leeds city centre.

It happened at 8pm last night.

The Hugo Boss shop on Vicar Lane was targeted.

Two vehicles were used in the raid, a Ford Fiesta and a Nissan Navara.

Police have told us that the suspects cut the locks on two protection bollards, and the Navara was reversed into the window of the store.

They grabbed thousands of pounds worth of goods and left.

The Fiesta was later found abandoned in East End Park.

Police are checking CCTV and still carrying out enquiries.

