Hull rapist jailed

A former prison officer from Hull, who carried out a number of rapes on women, has been sentenced for 28 years.

34 year old Mark Scott, formerly of Daville Close, was found guilty of nine counts of rape and one of attempted rape of six different women at court last month.

His attacks were carried out over a 13 year period, dating back to 2005. Scott must serve a custodial sentence of 20 years with an extended licence period of 8 years.

On sentencing Judge recorder Ben Nolan QC said Mark Scott had a "ingrained sense of entitlement to sex on his terms", "a sadistic streak" is a "dangerous man" and he displayed violence towards the women while committing his crimes.

Detective Sergeant Anneliese Tomlinson from Humberside Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit said: “The women who came forward in the case should be held in the highest esteem for their bravery and dignity throughout.

“I have the upmost respect for them for contacting us, working with us and helping us bring this individual to justice.

“Ultimately it has led to Mark Scott being handed a significant sentence today which will mean he will be removed from any direct contact with women for a very long time.

“Mark Scott is a vile and abhorrent sex criminal who tried to wriggle his way out of his perverted crimes. He pleaded not guilty to his offences with no thought for anyone but himself and for his own self-preservation.

“The women had to relive the nightmare of their experiences in court during a trial which lasted seven weeks, purely because Mark Scott tried to save himself from going to prison. He didn't.

“I’m relieved that this dangerous man will now be spending a long time behind bars.”