Hull woman sentenced for killing neighbour

A woman from Hull, who killed her neighbour, has been given a hospital order.

64 year old Susan Atkinson was found dead at her home in The Ryedales on 21 October with a head injury. Sherry Moore, who's 55 and also of The Ryedales, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Moore had suffered with mental health issues for a number of years and had been receiving treatment in the community.

A statement from Mrs Atkinson's family read:

“Susan was completely unaware of the danger lurking so close to her home when she was violently attacked and killed in her own back garden – a place where she should have been safe.

“She was only 64. She was kind, loving and fun. She was a good person and her death has absolutely devastated her entire family and all her friends, leaving a huge hole in all our lives.

“Sherry Moore has now been sentenced and we have been promised by the NHS that an internal investigation will be carried out to identify if anything could have been done differently.

“We strongly believe it is important that lessons are both to help those individuals who need their support and protect those around them.

“No other family should ever have to suffer what we have been through again.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis, who led the investigation, said:

“Today’s sentence means that Sherry Moore can no longer pose a danger to the public and she is guaranteed to receive the care and support she needs.

“However, that cannot return Susan Atkinson to her loving family and friends, who have been left devastated by her death.

“Susan was a well-loved member of the community, who had spent the previous day doing volunteer work in the city with friends, and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

“Thankfully, incidents of this kind are extremely rare in our area and we quickly identified that Sherry Moore was the person responsible for Susan’s death, ensuring that no one else was at risk of harm.

“Our thoughts remain with Susan’s family and loved ones.”