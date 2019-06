Indecent exposure in Maltby

Police are investigating reports a man indecently exposed himself in front of two children in Maltby.

It's believed to have happened on Muglet Lane on Tuesday 4 June between 5pm and 6pm.

Officers have released an e-fit image of the suspect.

The man is thought to have been in a small grey car with flowers hanging from the rear view mirror.

Police want anyone who knows who he is or recognises him to contact them.