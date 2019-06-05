Inquests open into deaths of two boys in Sheffield

Inquests into the deaths of 13 year old Tristen Barrass and 14 year old Blake Barrass have opened at Sheffield Coroner's Court.

The teenagers died in hospital after police were called to a house in Shiregreen on May 24th.

The boys mother, 34 year old Sarah Barrass, has been charged with murder and is due to go on trial in November.

She is also charged with three counts of attempted murder against two other children.

At the opening of the inquests Coroner Christopher Dorries said emergency services were called to a house on May 24 and the boys were taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Tristen was pronounced dead at 9.14am that morning and Blake died at 9.26am.

No cause of death was given at the inquest and Mr Dorries said he was not in a position to release the bodies for funerals.

37 year old Brandon Machin is also accused of murdering the boys and is due to go on trial alongside Sarah Barrass on November 12.