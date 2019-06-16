Josh Warrington holds title in Leeds

16 June 2019, 06:32 | Updated: 16 June 2019, 06:34

Warrington

Leeds boxer Josh Warrington clung on to his IBF featherweight title after a controversial split decision win over Kid Galahad.

The home favourite gained the verdict by 116-112 and 116-113 on two of the judges' scorecards with Howard Foster favouring the challenger by 115-113.

Galahad had largely frustrated Warrington through much of the contest and had appeared to land the cleaner if less powerful work.

But ultimately Warrington's sheer will to win somehow saw him through, albeit in a fashion far removed from his previous epic triumphs over Lee Selby and Carl Frampton.

Like Warrington, Galahad had started the fight with an unbeaten record.

There were signs that the champion was struggling to find his range in the opening stages of the contest, while Galahad in contrast was countering accurately enough to bloody Warrington's nose near the end of the second.

Frustration was evident as the contest approached the halfway stage, with Galahad staunchly refusing to play into his opponent's hands and wage war in the manner of Selby or Frampton before him.

The favourite had to wait until round five for his first moment of real success when a short right hand sparked a strong three-punch combination which temporarily knocked Galahad out of his rhythm.

The Sheffield boxer responded with a heavy left in the sixth and, for all Warrington's intent, it remained the challenger who looked to boxing the cleaner and cleverer fight.

Galahad had questioned Warrington's hunger before the fight and the Leeds man responded by piling on the pressure in the final stages.

A clean left uppercut in the 10th was followed by a wild assault early in the 11th. The majority of his shots may have gone astray but his sheer force of intent was ultimately what captured the judges' eye.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tyson Fury beats Tom Schwarz after second round technical knock-out in Las Vegas bout

UK & World

Poll boost for Boris Johnson - but he won't turn up to first TV debate

UK & World

Hong Kong braced for more protests despite extradition bill being dropped

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Danny has opened up about his son

McFly’s Danny Jones reveals he ‘misses’ his wife since they welcomed son Cooper

Celebrities

Louis Walsh will be back on The X factor

Louis Walsh to make X-Factor comeback

TV & Movies

Soccer Aid for Unicef is back for 2019

Who's in the Soccer Aid 2019 line-up?

Celebrities

The Spice Girls tour is concluding tonight

It's the final evening of the Spice World tour, will Victoria Beckham make an appearance?

Celebrities

With her very own girl power celeb friends

Holly Willoughby has a big night out at The Spice Girls concert

Celebrities

Maura has moved on to Tommy Fury

Love Island fans left CRINGING as Maura Higgins makes her move on Tommy Fury

TV & Movies