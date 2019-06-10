Kaiser Cheifs talk new album 'Duck'

Kaiser Chiefs are releasing their new album next month.

'Duck' is out on 26 July and will be the Leeds band's seventh album. It's almost 15 years since their very first album, 'Employment' took the public by storm with tracks such as 'I Predict a Riot', 'Oh My God', and 'Everyday I Love You Less And Less.'

The band promoted their new album at the Leeds United centenary celebrations at Elland Road over the weekend.

Our reporter Alex Taylor caught up with them on stage ahead of the concert.