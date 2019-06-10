Kaiser Cheifs talk new album 'Duck'

10 June 2019, 12:38

Ricky Wilson

Kaiser Chiefs are releasing their new album next month.

'Duck' is out on 26 July and will be the Leeds band's seventh album. It's almost 15 years since their very first album, 'Employment' took the public by storm with tracks such as 'I Predict a Riot', 'Oh My God', and 'Everyday I Love You Less And Less.' 

The band promoted their new album at the Leeds United centenary celebrations at Elland Road over the weekend. 

Our reporter Alex Taylor caught up with them on stage ahead of the concert. 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pensioner pleads guilty to shooting great-grandson dead with pellet gun

UK & World

Trainline wants ex-Asos chair to drive £1.5bn float

UK & World

Manhunt launched after pensioner in his 70s stabbed to death in Devon

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Peter Andre discussed Leaving Neverland while on This Morning earlier today

Peter Andre speaks out on Michael Jackson documentary: 'I don't want to believe it'

Celebrities

A mum has banned her husband from looking after their baby

New mum causes fierce debate after BANNING smoker husband from looking after baby

Lifestyle

Big Little Lies has returned for a second series - but what songs feature on the soundtrack?

What is the Big Little Lies theme tune? Full soundtrack including Michael Kiwanuka's Cold Little Heart revealed

TV & Movies

Joe Swash has shared another adorable photo of newborn baby Rex to Instagram

Joe Swash shares adorable family snap of baby Rex and his big brother

Celebrities

Who is Chris Pratt's ex wife Anna Faris and how many kids do they have?

Who is Chris Pratt's ex wife Anna Faris and how many kids do they have?

Celebrities

Big Little Lies returns for season two this summer

When is Big Little Lies season 2 released in the UK and who’s in the cast with Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon?

TV & Movies