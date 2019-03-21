Leave Means Leave march heads through Yorkshire

21 March 2019, 17:54 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 17:58

March to Leave

Pro-Brexit campaigners have continued their march to London today, heading through Yorkshire.

They started off from Pontefract this morning and ended up in Doncaster this afternoon. The campaigners set off from the North East on Saturday, joined for some of the route by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

One protester told Capital:

"A majority of the people in this country voted to leave and we've been ignored. The MPs are all obviously remain, even the local MP here in Pontefract Yvette Cooper has tried to stifle Brexit."

Another added:

"There's this idea in London that we're all a bit ignorant in the North, that we've not looked into it. But we've read a lot about the EU and I feel that people don't really understand our reasons for wanting to leave.

"We're all tarred with the 'stopping immigration' brush but it isn't, it goes much deeper."

They set off from South Yorkshire tomorrow.

