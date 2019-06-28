Leeds based drug dealers convicted

Five "county lines" drug dealers based in Leeds, and who targetted Scarborough, have been convicted.

They tried to supply cocaine and heroin into the town. The investigation dates back to June 2017 when officers stopped a Vauxhall Astra in Scarborough following a report that it was involved in suspected drug dealing on Prince of Wales Terrace.

The car and its occupants, driver Anthony Cleary and passenger Daniel Squires, were searched by officers who found 28 wraps of heroin, 30 wraps of cocaine and £290 in cash.

The investigation then went on to uncover other suspects involved in the supply network including ringleader, Liam Ayres, his girlfriend at the time, Tammy Cleary, and Ethan Jake Bodally.

Officers seized a total of 109 wraps of heroin – some mixed with deadly fentanyl – and 90 wraps of cocaine.

A search of a flat in Albion Crescent rented by Ayres uncovered more evidence of drug dealing including a list of local addicts, weighing scales and bags.

Tammy Cleary was also found to have banked over £10,000 from the proceeds of drug dealing over a period of four months.

Ringleader, Liam Peter Ayres, 33, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in May 2019.

Tamela (Tammy) Louise Cleary, 27, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft, was found guilty by jury at York Crown Court on 26 June 2019 of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and conspiracy to conceal criminal property (the money earned through drug dealing).

Anthony Cleary, 26, of Naburn Road, Whinmoor, Leeds, was also found guilty by jury on 26 June of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and conspiracy to conceal criminal property.

Ethan Jaake Bodally, 20, of Stanks Drive, Seacroft, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial to conspiracy to supply class a drugs and conspiracy to conceal criminal property.

Daniel Squires, 28, of Hyde Park Road, Leeds, pleaded guilty in 2018 to two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (heroin and cocaine) in 2018.

All offenders, with the exception of Liam Ayres who was given court bail, have been remanded into prison custody and all five will be sentenced at a later date.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Temple of Scarborough CID, said: “So-called county lines drug dealing continues to be a priority for North Yorkshire Police and we will actively target the people at the centre of this problem.

“The gang targeted local drug addicts, many of whom are vulnerable due to their addiction and to compound the risks to them, some of the drugs were a potential deadly mix of heroin and fentanyl.

“We urge members of the public to continue to report information about suspected drug dealing in their neighbourhood, either to us or anonymously to the charity, Crimestoppers. No matter how small you believe that piece of information is, it could be a vital piece of the bigger picture. As you can see from this case, and many others we have brought to the courts, we will take action.”