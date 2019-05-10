Leeds Bishop Jailed For Insurance Fraud

10 May 2019, 13:04 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 13:27

Leeds Crown Court

A Bishop in Leeds has been jailed for insurance fraud.

40 year-old Charles Motondo was sentenced to ten months - after he helped members of the community buy cars, and then bought insurance policies using their details.

He then fabricated crashes, involving his own car and his partner's car, imitating the community members on the phone. 

At Leeds Crown Court, Motondo pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation and one count of money laundering. 

Before he pleaded guilty, Motondo claimed he'd helped the people involved buy their insurance policies and said he believed it was a coincidence that both of these people had subsequently crashed into his and his partner's vehicles.

Detective Constable Jamie Kirk, who the led the investigation for IFED, said:"Despite being a Bishop, Motondo was completely immoral in his actions, and had no issues using other people's personal details to make fraudulent claims so that he could make a financial gain.

"Motondo may have thought a person of his standing wouldn't get questioned by insurers or the police, but today's conviction shows that nobody is above the law and that anyone who commits insurance fraud will be brought to justice"

Latest News

See more Latest News

shatterboys

'Making the invisible child within, visible'

Local News

GP surgeries in Wales are testing the scheme

The NHS to give FREE bikes to overweight people in a bit to combat obesity

News

Police

Police investigate Huddersfield sex assault

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

This product has been hailed a 'miracle' by users

The £8 fake tan eraser that gets rid of orange hands in minutes

Beauty

The Geordie pair have split but insist they're still pals

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry announces that she's SPLIT from Sam Gowland

Showbiz

Royal family names

The New Zealand family whose children were named George, Charlotte, Harry and Archie before the royal births

Lifestyle

The mum has urged mums to vaccinate their kids in the wake of her discovery (stock image)

Mum reveals her baby's vaccination made her breastmilk turn BLUE

Lifestyle

Log House Holidays offers the hygge you’ve been searching for – all without having to get on a plane

How to have a Nordic adventure right here in the UK

Travel

The bride was furious at how insensitive the guest was

Infertile bride furious with guest for gifting her a pregnancy test, dummies and baby grows

Lifestyle