Leeds Bishop Jailed For Insurance Fraud

A Bishop in Leeds has been jailed for insurance fraud.

40 year-old Charles Motondo was sentenced to ten months - after he helped members of the community buy cars, and then bought insurance policies using their details.

He then fabricated crashes, involving his own car and his partner's car, imitating the community members on the phone.

At Leeds Crown Court, Motondo pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation and one count of money laundering.

Before he pleaded guilty, Motondo claimed he'd helped the people involved buy their insurance policies and said he believed it was a coincidence that both of these people had subsequently crashed into his and his partner's vehicles.

Detective Constable Jamie Kirk, who the led the investigation for IFED, said:"Despite being a Bishop, Motondo was completely immoral in his actions, and had no issues using other people's personal details to make fraudulent claims so that he could make a financial gain.

"Motondo may have thought a person of his standing wouldn't get questioned by insurers or the police, but today's conviction shows that nobody is above the law and that anyone who commits insurance fraud will be brought to justice"