Leeds have advantage in play-offs

12 May 2019, 06:24 | Updated: 12 May 2019, 06:26

Kemar Roofe scores

Kemar Roofe hit a second-half winner to give Leeds a slender 1-0 advantage over Derby following the first leg of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final.

Roofe coolly slotted home after 55 minutes for his fourth goal against the Rams this season as the Yorkshiremen's dominance paid off.

But United, who are looking to return to the Premier League for the first time in 15 years, will feel they should be taking a bigger advantage back to Elland Road.

Roofe was denied a second goal by a brilliant Kelle Roos save moments after his opener, while Stuart Dallas and Jamie Shackleton both went close in the second half.

But they were left breathing a huge sigh of relief when referee Craig Pawson overturned a decision to give the home side a penalty with 12 minutes to go, after Jayden Bogle and Jack Harrison collided in the box.

County, who have been promoted just once in eight play-off attempts, started brightest, with Tom Lawrence curling a sixth-minute effort wide.

But United grew into the game and went close when Dallas dipped a long-range effort just over after 13 minutes.

Roofe sent an overhead kick wide in the 19th minute, before Luke Ayling failed to make the most of a back-post header three minutes later.

Kiko Casilla did brilliantly to smother the ball at the feet of Harry Wilson after he was played in by Duane Holmes, while Fikayo Tomori was lucky to escape with just a talking to from the referee following a poor two-footed tackle on Shackleton.

Dallas volleyed narrowly wide in first-half stoppage time as the visitors ended the half strongly.

Harrison then had a volley blocked by Bogle to force a 47th-minute corner as United picked up where they had left off.

And the pressure finally told when Roofe slotted home after Harrison picked him out brilliantly following a fine advantage played by the referee.

Roos pulled off a superb full-stretch save to deny Roofe a second a minute later as Derby were left rocking.

It should have been 2-0 when Pablo Hernandez totally missed the ball with the goal at his mercy following a counter-attack in the 63rd minute, while Bogle was just unable to get on the end of a fierce Scott Malone cross at the other end soon after.

Fury erupted around Pride Park with 12 minutes to go when Derby had a penalty withdrawn after the referee initially ruled Harrison had fouled Bogle, a decision made following consultation with assistant referee Eddie Smart.

Roos kept out Shackleton's volley with nine minutes to go to give Derby hope in Wednesday's return leg at Elland Road.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police

Girl dies after collapsing in car park in North Yorkshire

Local News

Police warning as 15-year-old girl dies 'after taking MDMA' in Northallerton

UK & World

Up to 25 suspected migrants rescued off Kent coast

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The former glamour girl is giving her pop career another go and allegedly wants £5,000 to perform at funerals.

Katie Price to relaunch pop career by ‘singing at funerals for £5,000’

Celebrities

The TV quizmaster’s separation from wife Katie, 26, comes just weeks after it was revealed she had been cheating on him with lover Scott, 28.

The Chase star Mark Labbett SPLITS from cheating wife Katie

Showbiz

Green is the colour that relaxes us most, according to Dulux

The best bedroom colour to help you sleep has been revealed

Lifestyle

Can you complete this quiz?

This quiz from 1924 has players stumped

Lifestyle

James 'Arg' Argent is off TOWIE.

James Argent ‘sacked from Towie after testing positive for cocaine’

Celebrities

Sky's new drama looks at the life and court of the Russian empress.

Sky releases dramatic Catherine the Great trailer starring Helen Mirren

Celebrities