Leeds trans charity 'sorry' for data breach

17 June 2019, 11:58 | Updated: 17 June 2019, 12:09

Email

Leeds based charity Mermaids UK, which supports transgender children, has apologised after confidential emails were published online.

An investigation by the Sunday Times found more than a thousand pages of Mermaids emails were available on the internet. The paper says they included messages from parents who were worried about their children and also contained names, addresses and telephone numbers.

An official statement from Mermaids says 'The scope of the breach was that internal Mermaids emails from 2016 and 2017 in a private user group were available on the internet, if certain precise search-terms were used.'

The charity also apologised for the breach ' Even though we have acted promptly and thoroughly, we are sorry.'

Mermaids UK insist they took immediate action to remedy the breach once they were made aware of it and also that they notified the Information Commissioners Office.

The charity also said it 'now has the internal processes and access to technical support which should mean such breaches cannot now occur.'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Frank Lampard remains part of long-term Derby plans, insists owner Mel Morris

Sport

Philippe Coutinho will not join Manchester United out of respect for Liverpool

Sport

Hunger Games prequel novel to be released next year

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island fans slam Joe for the way he treated Lucie in last night's episode

Dani Dyer and Sam Bird chime in on Joe Garrett's treatment of Lucie Donlan on Love Island

TV & Movies

Adverts showing ‘harmful’ gender stereotypes banned will be from today

Adverts showing ‘harmful’ gender stereotypes will be banned from today

TV & Movies

The couple claim their love continues to grow stronger

This Morning viewers praise couple with a 40-year age gap as they prepare to strip for naked portrait

News

Tom Walker will enter the villa tonight

Who is Tom Walker? The new Love Island bombshell going on a date with Maura Higgins

TV & Movies

Love Island's Caroline Flack and Wes Nelson were 'flirting'

Caroline Flack, 39, and Wes Nelson, 21, called out for flirting on Love Island’s Aftersun

TV & Movies

Lewis Capaldi has fans in stitches as he celebrates Time Square poster

Lewis Capaldi celebrates gigantic Time Square poster in New York in the best way

Music