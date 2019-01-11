Leeds v Derby

Derby's preparations for tonight's Championship game against Leeds, has been disrupted by a suspected spy.

Police say they went to County's training ground yesterday after a man was seen at the perimeter fence of the Moor Farm complex.

Derbyshire Police tweeted to say they had located and removed the man amid suspicion he was attempting to spy on Frank Lampard's squad.

The tweet from the Derby Response Unit of Derbyshire Constabulary read: "Officers have just attended the Training Ground for @dcfcofficial after a suspicious male was seen at the perimeter fence.

"Excellent searching conducted and male was located. All checks above board!

"Keeping the team safe to bring home a win against #LUFC on 11th! #SpyingIsCheating."

The Rams take on league leaders Leeds at Elland Road.

The Whites are 2 points clear at the top of the Championship table.