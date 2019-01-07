LGBT Hate Crime Report Rise 'A Good Thing'

7 January 2019, 10:30 | Updated: 7 January 2019, 10:34

Police say the LGBT community in Leeds is reporting more hate crimes than ever and that's a good thing.

Reports from the transgender community in particular have more than tripled here since 2016.
 
West Yorkshire Police Hate Crime Co-ordinator, Kev Brighton said: 'People are getting confident and we're dealing with it.
 
There are still victims out there - tell us, we just need to know where it's happening and build a bigger picture'
 

Rachel Smith started her transition in 2012.
 
She'd moved to Leeds to start her new life and became a member of the Angels of Freedom Initiative - a group that supports the LGBT community.
 
She's spoken of some of the abuse she's seen since becoming a woman: 'It's soul destroying, it is, it hits you through your core.
 
People have lost their lives because of the incessant hate that they receive on a daily basis.
 
Someone threatened me with a knife, they were going to stab me.
 
My friends, have had the same issues - it's because of their gender identity'.
 
 
 
Police say they have been making tackling hate crime within the LGBT community a priority.
 
Tonight - a meeting's being held between them and the Officers.
 
It's one of many regular meetings around Leeds - to make sure the community feels supported and the police are doing their best job.
 

Rob Wilson started the Angels of Freedom Initiative, he says it is working: 'We know that it's happening, It's always been happening - people are just getting more confident in reporting it.
 
They don't just take it as the norm anymore - they will ask for help and support and challenge - to stop this from happening to them'.
 
 
If you feel like you need help, The Angels of Freedom Initiative say contact them, and they'll direct you to support.

