Lightwater Valley Chief: 'sorry for upset'

The Chief Executive of Lightwater Valley Theme Park has apologised, after a child fell from one of the rides.

A seven year old is reported to have dropped from the Twister ride last Thursday - suffering serious injuries.

He was flown to the Leeds General Infirmary after being treated at the scene - where he was later described as stable but critical.

Yesterday, A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said today that the boy is now breathing independently and his condition continues to improve.

Today, Ian Cunningham, the Chief Executive of Lightwater Valley Theme Park said 'he's personally sorry for the upset and anxiety that this incident has caused'

In a statement, Ian said: "Everyone at Lightwater Valley Theme Park is very pleased to hear that the condition of the young boy who fell from our Twister ride last Thursday is improving.

'As a father myself, I can imagine only too well how it must have felt for everyone involved when the incident happened, and in the hours since.

'Our thoughts and concerns are completely focused on the child and his family at this difficult time.

'I would like to say how sorry I am personally for the upset and anxiety that this incident has caused. We are committed to offering our full support to the family.

'Establishing the cause of the incident is now in the hands of the authorities—we are co-operating fully with the Health & Safety Executive investigation that is now underway.

'Until the investigation is complete it will be too early and inappropriate for us to speculate on any aspect of the incident, or answer any specific questions about it."

North Yorkshire Police is assisting the Health and Safety Executive with their investigation.