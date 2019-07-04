Man admits killing another man in Whitby

4 July 2019, 17:08

Leeds Crown Court

A man's admitted manslaughter after killing another man in Whitby.

A 47 year old man was attacked outside the Porto Pizza takeaway on Windsor Terrace back in February. He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital four days later. 

28 year old Christopher John Coakley, of Clipstone Village, Mansfield, was charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday 3 July. 

He's been remanded in custody and is back in court later this month. 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Magnitude 6.4 quake hits southern California

UK & World

Tommy Robinson denies reporting ban breach and believed he would be 'killed in prison'

UK & World

Venezuela says nearly 5,300 killed in security operations were 'resisting authority'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Pretty Little liars star is pregnant with her first child

Pregnancy news: When is Shay Mitchell's due date and who is the Pretty Little Liars star's boyfriend?

Celebrities

The £8 bra is an absolute bargain and comes in a variety of colours

This £8 recycled microfibre ASOS bra is a godsend for big-boobed women

Fashion

Alana Morrison

When does Love Island USA start, who are the contestants and can I watch it in the UK?

TV & Movies

There will be a huge head-to-head tonight between both of Michael's lovers

Amber and Joanna go head-to-head in tonight's explosive episode of Love Island following 'dead ting' comment

TV & Movies

Millie Bobby Brown stars as Eleven in Stranger Things

How old is Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, who is her ex-boyfriend Jacob Sartorius and is she dating Romeo Beckham?

Celebrities

The fashionista won millions in damages after she claimed she was tired of shops ripping off her looks

Kim Kardashian awarded £2.1m after suing Missguided USA for 'ripping off' her clothes

Celebrities