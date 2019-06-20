Man admits Sheffield Costco robbery

20 June 2019, 15:53

Outside Sheffield Crown Court

A man's admitted robbing a store in Sheffield armed with a sawn-off shotgun and a hammer.

40 year old James Allen, of no fixed abode, made off with over £12,000 worth of goods when he held up the Costco on parkway Drive on Sunday 28 April. 

At around 4.40pm, Allen, along with another masked man, pulled up to the store in a blue Ford Focus and smashed the glass to get to some jewellery. 

Allen pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and driving offences and will be sentenced next month. Police are still searching for the second suspect. 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Norwegian island campaigns to abolish concept of time

UK & World

Saudi Arabia 'wants to avoid war with Iran at all costs'

UK & World

Royal Ascot review: Frankie Dettori rides a sensational four-timer

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Fans are calling for Carrie Fisher to be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Who is on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Has anyone been removed in the past? Fans petition to get Carrie Fisher added

News

The stunning pharmacist is 28

Who is Anna Vakili and who is she coupled up with? Love Island contestant and pharmacist from London

TV & Movies

The stunning model is 28 years old

Who is Arabella Chi? Love Island bombshell, model and ex of Charlie Frederick

TV & Movies

The iconic Grease outfit is going up for auction

Olivia Newton-John's iconic Grease costume to sell at auction

TV & Movies

This is what your sleeping position says about you

This is what your sleeping position says about your personality

Lifestyle

The This Morning presenter told the guest that her nose was still wonky

Phillip Schofield's savage jibe at woman who faked depression for an NHS nose job has viewers in stitches

TV & Movies