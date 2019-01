Man Arrested After Reported Assault In Sheffield

A 24 year-old man's been arrested after a reported assault in Sheffield, which left a man with serious injuries.

It happened in the Stocksbridge area just after 1am on New Year's Day.

A 35 year-old man is thought to have been assaulted. He was taken to hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.