Man arrested for attempted murder in Huddersfield

A 23 year old man's been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Huddersfield.

It's after a 28 year old man received multiple stab wounds and broken bones in an attack on Victoria Road, Lockwood, on Thursday at about 12.35pm.

The victim remains in a serious but stable condition and police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney of Kirklees CID said:

“From what we have learned in the early stages of our investigation, it appear that this was an isolated incident confined to the property.

“The local community will be understandably worried about what has transpired, but we will be supporting residents through our high visibility patrols and offering any reassurance they may need.”