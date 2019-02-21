Man assaulted in a pub in Wakefield

21 February 2019, 11:07 | Updated: 21 February 2019, 11:08

Police

A man's been left with serious facial injuries after being assaulted in a pub in Wakefield.

It happened inside the Strafford Arms pub on Northgate between 7.30pm and 8pm on February 3.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Wakefield District Police would like to speak with anyone who has information about it.

The 48-year-old victim was approached by a man who punched him, and was left with significant facial injuries.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Neptune's new moon given Greek mythological name Hippocamp

UK & World

Harry Kane to face late fitness test ahead of potential Tottenham return against Burnley

Sport

Pontins picture

Mum reveals horror of Pontins roof collapse which left six people hospitalised

News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News