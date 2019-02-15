Man Assaulted In Huddersfield

A man's been seriously assaulted in Huddersfield.

It happened between 6pm and 6.50pm in the area of Beck Road and St John's Road on Wednesday 6th February.

The man was walking near to Tanfield Road when three suspects pulled up in alongside him in a car.

He was assaulted, and left with serious injuries to his head.

He has since been released from hospital.

The suspects got back in the car and drove off.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

