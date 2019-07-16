Man attacked by machete gang in Huddersfield

16 July 2019, 17:06 | Updated: 16 July 2019, 17:11

Police

A man's been attacked by a gang armed with machetes in Huddersfield.

It happened on Monday night (15 July) on Halton Close in Almondbury at around 7.40pm. A 26 year old was reportedly knocked down by a car before the gang assaulted him.

They then ran off. The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious. Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to call 101. 

