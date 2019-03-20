Man attacked in Huddersfield

A man's been attacked in an attempted robbery in Huddersfield.

It happened in the early hours of Saturday, on the 16th February.

Two men approached the victim after passing him on the footbridge on the Springfield footpath leading from Springwood Avenue to Gledholt Bank.

They walked passed the man, who is in his 20s, on the footpath but then began to chase after him and shouting, "empty your pockets".

One suspect assaulted the victim, punching him to the face while the second suspect inflicted stab wounds to his lower back. The victim managed to run away.

Detective Constable Joanne Jabczynski, of Kirklees District CID, said: "The level of violence inflicted by the two males is significant and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"Thankfully the victim's injuries weren't more serious, and this is partly due to him being able to break free from the males and run to safety.

"We want to identify the males responsible as a matter of urgency."