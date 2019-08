Man burned on hands and face in Doncaster

Firefighters are warning people never to pour petrol onto a fire, after a man suffered burns in Doncaster.

A fire broke out in the garden of a property of Cheviot Drive, Scawthorpe on Saturday afternoon, after a man poured petrol onto a garden fire basket.

The fire then spread to a shed.

It was out by the time fire crews arrived, but the man had suffered burns to his hands and face.