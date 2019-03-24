Man charged over woman's death in Doncaster

24 March 2019, 09:06 | Updated: 24 March 2019, 09:08

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Whitegates Caravan Park on Station Road, Dunscroft at around 1.50pm on Friday 22 March, after it was reported a vehicle had been involved in a collision with a 52-year-old woman at the site.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday evening concluded that she died as a result of multiple injuries.

A 19-year-old man from Balby has been charged with murder and is remanded in custody to appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday morning (25 March).

A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection to the woman's death has been bailed as enquiries continue.

