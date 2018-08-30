Man Dies In Dewsbury

30 August 2018, 10:03 | Updated: 30 August 2018, 10:04

Police are warning about the dangers of taking illegal drugs after the death of a 42-year-old man in Dewsbury.

Officers were called to a property on Union Street on Monday afternoon to reports of a sudden death.

From initial enquiries - detectives believe the death could be linked to the illegal use of the drug amphetamine.

A second man - who's 55 - is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Police are again reminding people about the dangers of taking illegal drugs.

They're warning that drug-users don't always know what's in them - the effects they may have - or where they've come from.

And they say if anyone has taken amphetamine and has fallen ill, they should get medical attention immediately.

