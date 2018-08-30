Man Dies In Dewsbury
30 August 2018, 10:03 | Updated: 30 August 2018, 10:04
Police are warning about the dangers of taking illegal drugs after the death of a 42-year-old man in Dewsbury.
Officers were called to a property on Union Street on Monday afternoon to reports of a sudden death.
From initial enquiries - detectives believe the death could be linked to the illegal use of the drug amphetamine.
A second man - who's 55 - is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Police are again reminding people about the dangers of taking illegal drugs.
They're warning that drug-users don't always know what's in them - the effects they may have - or where they've come from.
And they say if anyone has taken amphetamine and has fallen ill, they should get medical attention immediately.