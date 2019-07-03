Man drowns in River Don

A man's died after jumping into the River Don at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the River Don in Conisborough at 3.55pm on Saturday afternoon following reports a man had jumped in and not resurfaced.

On Sunday morning underwater search teams found the body of the 29 year old.

Temperatures reached 31 degrees in Yorkshire at the weekend.

Five others across the UK have also drowned in the recent hot weather.

Authorities are advising people no to swim unsupervised in open waters.