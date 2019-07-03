Man drowns in River Don

3 July 2019, 11:57 | Updated: 3 July 2019, 12:00

South Yorkshire Police

A man's died after jumping into the River Don at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the River Don in Conisborough at 3.55pm on Saturday afternoon following reports a man had jumped in and not resurfaced.

On Sunday morning underwater search teams found the body of the 29 year old.

Temperatures reached 31 degrees in Yorkshire at the weekend.

Five others across the UK have also drowned in the recent hot weather.

Authorities are advising people no to swim unsupervised in open waters.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Golden retriever.

Animals are dumped every 6 minutes in Summer

Local News

Dillian Whyte says a rematch with Joseph Parker was never in his plans

Sport

A statue for Princess Diana is long overdue

Prince William breaks silence and reveals a statue for Princess Diana is "coming soon"

News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Loose Women panellist couldn't stop laughing when her baby son peed all over sister Jemma in Pizza Hut.

Stacey Solomon in hysterics as baby Rex WEES over her sister in Pizza Hut

Celebrities

This Harry Potter book is about to make one woman a lot of money

Woman set to make £30,000 from forgotten first edition Harry Potter book

Showbiz Hub

Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are dating in real life

How long have Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton dated?

TV & Movies

There's a very important reason you should keep your tea-towels clean

The important reason you should wash your tea-towels everyday, according to experts

Lifestyle

Martina Big shocked This Morning viewers

This Morning fans' rage as 'tanorexic' Martina Big shows off 32S boobs... ahead of record-breaking ENLARGEMENT

TV & Movies

The Carry On movies could return after a lengthy legal battle

Carry On movies set to return but they will be more politically friendly

News