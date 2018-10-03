Man Extradited Over Huddersfield House Fire

Shahid Mohammed is due at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow to be formally charged with eight counts of murder following a house fire in Birkby in 2002.

The 36 year old is being extradited back to the UK from Pakistan. He's been held in prison in Pakistan since he was arrested in Rawalpindi in January 2015.

Eight members of the Chishti family - five children and three adults - died when when petrol was poured through the letterbox of their home in Osborne Road while they were sleeping and a petrol bomb put through the widow.

Detective Superintendent Nick Wallen from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police said: "This is a significant development in our investigation.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all agencies here in the UK and in Pakistan who have worked tirelessly and supported West Yorkshire Police to ensure that this process has run smoothly to extradite him. At the centre of this investigation is the Chisthi family, who lost eight members of their family during the fatal house fire and have shown such dignity since the tragedy occurred in 2002.

This is just the second extradition from Pakistan in more than 10 years. Mohammed Zubair was extradited from Pakistan in May 2016 and was found guilty of murder at Bradford Crown Court in February 2017. His extradition also followed an investigation and extradition request from West Yorkshire Police."