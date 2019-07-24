Man from Sheffield jailed for terror offence

A 24 year old man from Sheffield who plotted a terror attack has been jailed for 15 years.

During a five week re-trial at Sheffield Crown Court the jury heard Farhad Salah had been in the early stages of testing small explosive devices in preparation for an attack when he was arrested.

Prosecutors said he was planning to put the bomb in a driver-less car so it could be set off remotely and his own life would be spared.

Earlier this month, jurors found Salah guilty of preparing to commit acts of terrorism, and on Wednesday, Judge Paul Watson QC sentenced him to 15-years in jail and an extended three-year period on licence.