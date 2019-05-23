Man hit by tram in Sheffield

23 May 2019, 14:13

Police

Police in Sheffield are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a tram in the city.

It happened on Wednesday 22 May at around 10.20pm when a 39 year old was hit by the front of the tram as it passed Piccolos restaurant, close to Convent Walk, off West Street. The tram itself was heading out of the city towards to the university stop.

The man, who was reportedly seen having an argument with two other men, suffered serious head injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer from South Yorkshire Police said:

"It is reported that shortly before the collision, the injured man was seen to be having an argument with two unknown men. We need your help to find out who these men are, and where we can find them.

"It is very important that we establish what happened in the moments before this incident occurred. If you were in the area and have any information that may help us as we continue with enquiries please get in touch and tell us what you know."

Anyone who may be able to help police in their investigation is asked to call 101.

