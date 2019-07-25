Man jailed for fatally punching Whitby man

25 July 2019, 18:20

Christopher Coakley

A man, who fatally punched another man in Whitby, has been jailed for manslaughter.

47 year old Anthony John Welford was attacked outside Porto Pizza takeaway on Windsor Terrace in the early hours of Sunday 24 February. 

He fell and sustained a serious head injury, while the attacker, 28 year old Christopher John Coakley from Clipstone in Nottinghamshire, ran off. 

Mr Welford was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough, where it was found he had suffered severe brain damage. He remained in a critical condition but died four days later. 

Coakley was arrested shortly after the attack and charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter. At Leeds Crown Court, he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Detective Superintendent Allan Harder of North Yorkshire Police, said: “This was an extremely tragic case where a man has lost his life at the hands of an aggressive attacker who then fled the scene showing no thought to the consequences of his actions. 

"The sentence given to Coakley reflects the seriousness of the offence he committed and the life-changing consequences for Mr Welford’s family. I hope this gives the family some closure to what has been a very difficult and distressing time.”

