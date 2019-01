Man 'Punctured' On New Years Eve

Police are trying to figure out what caused a 27 year old in Chapeltown serious injuries on New Years Eve.

They've issued a fresh witness appeal.

The man suffered a 'significant puncture wound' but police don't know how he got it.

It happened close to the Waggon and Horses pub and the Tap House and Gin Bar in Chapeltown.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to get intouch on 101.

Quote incident number 718 of 31 December 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information anonymously.