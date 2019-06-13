Man tries to get girl into van in York

13 June 2019, 11:10 | Updated: 13 June 2019, 11:28

Police in York are appealing for information after a man tried to get a teenage girl into his van.

It happened on Friday 7 June, on Tudor Road at around 8.15pm. The 17 year old girl was walking towards the Clock House Pub when the driver of a black van asked if "she was going to get in?" 

She refused and crossed the road to the alley which leads to Middleton Road but the man pulled over and got out his van. He then pushed the girl but she managed to hit him over the head with an umbrella and ran off. 

The man then got back in his van and drove off. He's described as white, around 55 years-old, about. 5ft 10ins tall and skinny build. He was wearing clear/silver round glasses, had a long white beard, white receding hair and a pale complexion.

He was also wearing a grey coloured t-shirt, black comber raincoat, black jeans, black boots. The vehicle is described as a small tatty black van, like a camper van with a side door, with blacked out windows and without alloys on the wheels.


