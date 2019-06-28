Men killed in crash near Leeds named

Two men, who were killed in a crash near Leeds, have been named.

Matthew Wilson, who's 26 and from Holbeck and 34 year old Ian Broadhurst from Morley, died when their car hit two other vehicles on Bradford Road in East Ardsley on Wednesday 26 June. 

They'd been in the back of a black Volkswagen Golf when the crash happened at around 6.45am. 

The three other occupants of the Golf were taken to hospital. Two men, aged 25 and 33, remain in critical but stable conditions in hospital. A 17-year-old male is described serious but stable.

