Message for Leeds United FC fans

28 March 2019, 11:07 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 11:10

Leeds United Elland Road

This is the joint statement from West Yorkshire Police and Leeds United.

"As we head towards the business end of the campaign, Leeds United and West Yorkshire Police would like to collectively take this opportunity to praise fans for the manner in which the vast majority have conducted themselves throughout the course of the season to date, as well as asking all those attending the remaining fixtures to continue to show their support in the right ways.

Average attendances at Elland Road during the 2018/19 season have been the highest recorded in over a decade and with crucial fixtures on the horizon it is important that fans create a fierce atmosphere whilst remaining safe and being respectful to all those in the ground.

Superintendent Chris Bowen, who heads operational policing for Leeds District, said: “We recognise that times have changed significantly for the better in terms of the behaviour of fans. We have had a number of police-free matches at Elland Road and introduced the ‘Police Liaison Approach’ this season, which in turn frees up officers to be deployed across Leeds protecting our communities.

“We have been able to move away from the restrictions we previously had to put in place around some games, such as early kick-offs and ticket exchange systems, which prove unpopular with fans.

“As we continue to work closely with Leeds United to ensure the safety of everyone attending these forthcoming games, we hope that the genuine fans of the club will want to support us in that aim.”

Leeds United Chief Executive Angus Kinnear, added: “The vast majority of our supporters have been a huge credit to Leeds United this season and they are going to play a crucial role until the final ball is kicked – our message would be to be loud and create the atmosphere you do week in week out, but always remember to be respectful to those around you."

For LUFC policing updates and information follow on Twitter @LUFC_WYP

To report any incidents please contact 101 or alert any of the stewards or police offers on duty at Elland Road."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Check your ears for an eight-legged critter!

Horror as cause of woman's earache is confirmed as SPIDER living inside her ear

News

Chinese supplier steps into tussle for retailer LK Bennett

UK & World

Girl, 9, dies in shower electrocution - along with stepdad who came to her aid

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The flavour of green Haribo gummy bears has shocked viewers

The Chase viewers left REELING by the answer to a question about Haribo flavours

TV & Movies

The BAFTA TV Awards will take place in May

When are the BAFTAs on TV? Here’s how to watch the awards

TV & Movies

Want to reduce your child's screen time? Read on... (stock image)

Mum reveals genius hack for keeping kids off her phone... and it takes just seconds

Lifestyle

BAFTA 2019 nominees

Who’s nominated for a TV Bafta in 2019? Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal are among the favourites to win

TV & Movies

Lorraine Kelly admits she wears a bra overnight

Lorraine shocks fans by revealing she sleeps in her bra every night

TV & Movies

The BAFTAs return again thus year with a host of new nominees

TV Baftas 2019: Date, nominations and how to watch the awards

TV & Movies