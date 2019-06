EXCLUSIVE: Nigel Farage milkshake thrower says sorry

Paul Crowther, who's originally from Halifax, has exclusively told us he regrets throwing a milkshake over Nigel Farage.

Paul Crowther admitted assault and criminal damage and has been ordered to do unpaid work and to pay compensation to the Brexit Party leader.

The 32-year-old says the incident in Newcastle last month was a "moment of madness".

