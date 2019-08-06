Six Arrested After Massive Fire In Yorkshire

6 August 2019, 08:18 | Updated: 6 August 2019, 11:25

Cleethorpes field fire

Holiday-makers had to be moved out of their mobile homes at a caravan park in Yorkshire last night after a big fire broke out in a field nearby.

It started in a field off South Sea Lane in Cleethorpes, near the Beachcomber and Thorpe Park holiday resort.

Fire crews were called out around 5.45pm to the fire which had taken hold in a barley field and surrounding grass and shrubbery.

Around 140 acres were believed to be affected by the fire, at it's height, there were six fire engines.

Residents were warned via social media to keep all doors and windows shut as large plumes of smoke billowed over neighbouring caravans and houses.

Mobile homes closest to the area were evacuated by Humberside Police and partner agencies.

By 7.30pm the fire was out and the smoke, which had been seen for miles around, had blown away.

A full fire investigation is underway working with the police and local farmers to establish the most likely cause of the fire.

Six 14 year old boys, from Cleethorpes and Humberston, have now been arrested in connection with the fire.

